THIS car was seized across the border in the Forest of Dean after it was seen being driven "anti-socially" in Chepstow and Caldicot and failed to stop for police.
Officers found the vehicle six miles from Chepstow in Alvington, removed it and reported the driver for possible prosecution.
A post by Gwent Police Monmouthshire Officers on Thursday (June 8) said: "This vehicle was sighted driving in an anti-social manner in the Thornwell and Caldicot areas. It later failed to stop for police in Chepstow. Enquiries lead #Team1 officers to Alvington. The vehicle was subsequently located, #seized and driver #reported."