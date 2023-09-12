STREET Wardens are appealing for information after five “flea-ridden” kittens were found abandoned in a box at the side of a Forest road last week.
The Forest Council is investigating after a member of the public found the kittens on the corner of St. Johns Road in Ruardean on Friday, September 8.
They took them to a local veterinary practice who then contacted the council.
Thankfully, the council says the kittens are now “doing well”.
A Facebook post from the council this week said: “Last Friday, the Council was contacted by a local veterinary practice after 5 kittens were handed in due to being abandoned in a plastic box on the corner of St. Johns Road, Ruardean.
“All kittens were flea-ridden and appeared too young to be away from their mother. We are asking for an appeal for any information relating to this matter. An investigation is being conducted by the Council’s Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit, alongside the Street Warden team. Please note that the kittens are doing well, and we are not looking to re-home them.
“If you have information on the abandonment of the kittens, please email [email protected] or call 01594 810000.”