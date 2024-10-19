Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a quad bike in Caldicot which took place shortly after 1.10pm on Friday, October 18.
Police received a report that a red and white quad bike had collided with a wall and a parked car on Newport Road near to The Measure Inn pub.
Emergency services including the air ambulance rushed to the scene of the collision, which happened close to Archway Vets and the town’s fire station
The rider of the quad bike, a man in his 50s, is currently in hospital with serious injuries.
If you witnessed the collision, were in the area at the time or have dashcam footage that could assist officers with their investigation then please get in contact.
You can do so by contacting us via the website, calling 101, or sending us a direct message quoting log reference 227 of 18/10/24.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details.