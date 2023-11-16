POLICE have issued an appeal to locate a man who has links to the Forest in connection with the harassment of a woman and burglary.
Connor Campbell is wanted by police and officers are keen to hear from anyone who has any information on his whereabouts.
The 26-year-old has links to Berkeley, Nailsworth, Stonehouse, Forest of Dean, South Gloucestershire and Bristol.
He is described as being of a slim build, has short brown hair, a moustache and tattoos on his face, neck and hands.
A police statement said: "Investigating officers are keen to locate Campbell and speak to him in connection with incidents which have been reported to police in recent weeks."
Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is asked to provide this to police online by completing this online form and quoting incident 331 of November 11.
Alternatively you can call police on 101, or dial 999 if you can see Campbell at the time of calling.