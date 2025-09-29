Archbishop Vann, the first woman to lead the CiW and the first LGBTQ primate in Britain, reflected on Saint Paul’s words, adding: “The image that encapsulates this… is the body of Christ. He talks about a body with many parts, each part having its own unique job to do, and each needing the others in order for the body to be whole. In order for the body to work well and at its best, the parts need to work in harmony with each other.”