Champion ploughman was Jon Cole from Whitchurch, Best Dog in Show was won by Pam Hole with Buster, Charlie Malsom won the Monmouth Beagle Challenge Cup for cereals, silage hay and roots, Gracie Shaw won Best in Show in the children’s classes, the Morgan Perpetual Cup for overall winner of vegetables went to David Cornfield and The Walter Blake Perpetual Cup for home baking went to Emma Claire Jones.