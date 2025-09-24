The perfect weather for the perfect match saw the annual competition for champion ploughman end the year’s events in the farming calendar.
Held at The Maerdy, Llandenny thanks to the Williams family, the event saw entries in horticulture and homecraft as well as the craft of ploughing with horse power, from four-legged to four-wheeled.
Champion ploughman was Jon Cole from Whitchurch, Best Dog in Show was won by Pam Hole with Buster, Charlie Malsom won the Monmouth Beagle Challenge Cup for cereals, silage hay and roots, Gracie Shaw won Best in Show in the children’s classes, the Morgan Perpetual Cup for overall winner of vegetables went to David Cornfield and The Walter Blake Perpetual Cup for home baking went to Emma Claire Jones.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.