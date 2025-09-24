The perfect weather for the perfect match saw the annual competition for champion ploughman end the year’s events in the farming calendar.

Held at The Maerdy, Llandenny thanks to the Williams family, the event saw entries in horticulture and homecraft as well as the craft of ploughing with horse power, from four-legged to four-wheeled.

Champion ploughman was Jon Cole from Whitchurch, Best Dog in Show was won by Pam Hole with Buster, Charlie Malsom won the Monmouth Beagle Challenge Cup for cereals, silage hay and roots, Gracie Shaw won Best in Show in the children’s classes, the Morgan Perpetual Cup for overall winner of vegetables went to David Cornfield and The Walter Blake Perpetual Cup for home baking went to Emma Claire Jones.

Pam Hole with Best in Show dog 'Buster'
(Des Pugh)
Fresh from his Usk Show success with daughters Evie and Lara, Phil Miles won the Phil Bowen Memorial Cup
(Des Pugh)
Emma Claire Jones won the Walter Blake Perpetual Challenge Cup
(Des Pugh)
John Cole from Whitchurch with his dog Rosie, took home three cups for his ploughing, including the Ron Williams Perpetual Challenge Trophy for Champion Ploughman
(Des Pugh)
Gracie Shaw won Best in Show (Children's) with Chairman Steve Hole
(Des Pugh)
Perfect weather for the perfect match
(Des Pugh)
Daril Evans won the Brian Cole cup for best vintage trailer
(Des Pugh)
Joint winners for the Sheelagh Wyke Perpetual Rose Bowl given by Louise Williams (centre) for flower was Margaret Sammans and (right) Rose Tedstone
(Des Pugh)
Evan Parry won 1st for commercial ewe lambs and second for breeding ewes with his North Country Cheviots
(Des Pugh)
Charlie Jones had second for her yummy oat cakes
(Des Pugh)
Chepstow's Jason Bradbury won the Open Reversible class and was awarded the IDFS cup
(Des Pugh)