EARLY arrivals enjoyed the best of the 11th Speech House Vintage Show on Sunday (September 14).
Organisers the Forest Vintage Vehicle and Machinery Club had taken the decision earlier in the week to go ahead with the event although heavy rainfall was forecast for show day.
The morning was overcast but dry, allowing hundreds of visitors to enjoy a range of exhibits from small, stationary engines to huge traction engines.
Rain set in at lunchtime and became heavier during the afternoon.
A spokesperson for the show said: “We’ve had about 90 per cent of those who said they were coming turn up.
“The forecast was not great so we are pleased with that.”
Georgia Greenway is a third generation stock car racer. (Mark Elson)
Robert Poyner with a 1968 Reilly Elf. (Forest Review)
Les Compton of Ross with a Ford 4000 tractor (Forest Review)
David Reed of Yorkley with son David with a breakdown truck. (Forest Review)
Singer Crystal Bliss was among the live music acts (Mark Elson)
Kate Mobbs-Morgan of Rowan Working Horses with Kipps, an Ardennes horse. (Forest Review)
Esme Dowding with a one third scale engine named after her. (Forest Review)
Gavin Knight of Coleford Commercials with an FR Willetts bus. (Forest Review)
Scott and Leo Smith of Infinite RC demonstrating radio-controlled models (Forest Review)
Will Baker with a Bamford grinder which is more than 100 years old (Forest Review)
Esme Dowding with a one third scale engine named after her. (Forest Review)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.