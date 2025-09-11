THE rain couldn't dampen spirits as the 58th Monmouth Raft Race got under way on Sunday (September 7) - although some paddlers soon took a dip when they found themselves between a rock and a wet place at the Monmouth Viaduct rapids.
Founded in 1963, this year's Monmouth Rotary-organised event saw assorted Vikings, bananas, tropical islanders, pirates, cowboys and the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car and crew launch out on the Wye, some six miles down to the Whitebrook finish.
Most made it, but sadly it was a case of Chitty Chitty Bang Crash Wallop! for serial entrants and creative raft winners Henson's Heroes, who spluttered to a halt below the old railway bridge and had to call it a day.
The Vikings are coming in the 58th Monmouth Raft Race... but the Jammie Dodgers are overboard! (Nick Hartland Oarstruck)
These raiders are ready to raft it down the Wye. Photo: Grace Price (Grace Price)
Chitty Chitty Bang Crash Wallop... as Henson's Heroes and their amazing craft come to grief on the viaduct rocks (Nick Hartland Oarstruck)
The Drifters cruise downstream (Nick Hartland Oarstruck)
The Siltinator again flew down the river in the 58th Monmouth Raft race (Nick Hartland)
Up and at em for crew 136 after being pelted with flour underneath Monmouth old railway bridge (Nick Hartland Oarstruck)
Bridge Vets swapped pet strokes for paddle strokes (Nick Hartland Oarstruck)
Is that banana power driving this raft? (Nick Hartland Oarstruck)
It was warm work sporting those beards! (Nick Hartland Oarstruck)
Helmet heads meets pink power in the Monmouth Raft Race (Nick Hartland Oarstruck)
Mandarin Stone were all ready to rock and roll on the River Wye. Photo: Grace Price (Grace Price)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.