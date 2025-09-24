GREAT Britain Wheelchair Rugby has partnered with Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of Rugby to launch the Wooden Spoon GBWR Junior Regional Academies, an initiative that will expand inclusive playing and training opportunities for juniors to engage with wheelchair rugby at both grassroots and performance levels.
Wooden Sports has a long-standing commitment to supporting children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage, through the power of rugby.
This partnership with GBWR is a natural extension of that mission; creating a dynamic, inclusive, and empowering space for young people with disabilities to thrive.
This exciting collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the sports development, creating a structured pathway for young athletes and expanding opportunities for juniors to engage with wheelchair rugby at both grassroots and performance levels.
The new academy will provide increased playing and training opportunities for junior athletes in both wheelchair rugby and wheelchair rugby fives, whilst welcoming young people who are not currently affiliated with local clubs.
Many junior players currently train within senior clubs under ‘Safe to Play’ rules. While this has enabled participation, it often limits peer-to-peer engagement.
The academies will serve as the first step in GBWR’s performance pathway, offering consistent, high-quality coaching and a clear route for talented young athletes to progress. This structured environment is designed to nurture the next generation of Paralympics.
The first academy sessions will take place on the weekend on Saturday October 11 and Sunday October 12.
The initial locations are:
- North-Galashiels
- Midlands- Corby
- London and South-Reading
- Wales- Location TBC
