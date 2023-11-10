Specially trained firearms officers are dealing with an ongoing incident in Chepstow.
The incident, which has closed the a number of roads in the area has seen a police helicopter circling the area since earlier this morning.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "Officers are carrying out arrest enquires near junction 2 of the M48 at Chepstow.
"The M48 eastbound slip road has been closed as a precaution while officers conduct their enquiries.
"Specially trained firearms officers are in attendance as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public and officers.
Eyewitnesses report that traffic is being stopped round Newhouse roundabout and that Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate is also reportedly being inspected by officers.
Police say that the incident is ongoing and eye witnesses report having seen police near the St Lawrence Roundabout who appear to be making arrests