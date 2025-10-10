PUPILS at Newent schools have been creating colourful banners for an arts festival in the town this weekend.
Artist Joanne Callaghan has been running Batik workshops with Picklenash Primary Schools to create flags for the Newent ArtsFest parade on Saturday (October 18).
Newent Community School has also been making batik flags while Gloucester College students have created puppets.
The festival, organised by Forest arts body Canopy will be centred around the theme of agriculture, regeneration and rebirth honour Newent’s rich rural heritage.
The festival begins at noon with a parade led by Forest Thump’s drummers followed by free live performances and drop-in art workshops across five venues in town— Chamber 22, Market House, The Shambles, St Mary’s Church and the library.
There will be performances by Newent Choral Society, Drybrook Male Voice Choir, sea shanties by Ships and Giggles, Wild Oats Morris, Djabot drummers and Newent Orchestra, storytelling by Darren Hoskins and the soulful sounds of Onika Venus.
There’s also a nail bar, Gloucester College dance group performance, Found In the Forest theatre workshop and Market House Museum
Workshops include leather crafting with Bela Kielt, textile cordage using bindweed with Lizzie Godde; singing with Kirsty Abraham; autumn wreath-making with Penny Mail; painting with Von Feathers, pre-school art with Krysa Haslewood and Express Yourself and community painting with artist Charlotte Keating.
There will also be art exhibitions of GCSE & A Level students’ artwork, a photography archive showcase of Newent’s agricultural heritage in The Shambles courtyard and The Secret Gallery will be hosting an artist demo where painter Ru Goodchild will share her process and inspiration .
“It’s all about bringing joy to the community and celebrating the creativity we’ve got here in the Forest of Dean,” said project manager Katie Sanderson.
“We want to give people an excuse to be creative for the day — to try something new, rediscover an old passion or spark an interest in something new. I’ve had people tell me, ‘I haven’t done anything creative since before I had children or since I was at school,’ and that’s exactly who this is for.
“It’s about giving everyone that chance to reconnect with creativity.
“We’re also about connecting local artists, performers, and musicians with the community — giving them a platform to share what they do and be part of something joyful.
“Whether it’s a well-established band, a young drama group taking their first steps on stage, or someone trying out singing for the first time, it’s all about offering opportunities to shine. It’s a relaxed, free, and fun day — no pressure at all.
“Even the workshops are drop-in, so people can just come along, get involved and soak up the creative energy.”
“This has probably been about six months in the making.
“There’s been a lot of work with the Town Council, the Arts Council, and the local community — talking to community groups, schools, colleges, and residents to get a feel for what people would enjoy and want to be part of.
“It’s also been about really getting to know Newent.”
