Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent are delighted to announce yet another fantastic Antiques and Collectables Sale packed with beautiful and interesting items. With over thirteen hundred lots the sale will take place on Thursday the 25th & Friday the 26th of September starting at 10am. The fully illustrated catalogue is available online and everything can be viewed at the saleroom on the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the sale from 10am to 5pm.
In the jewellery section a wide selection of rings includes a very attractive Victorian cluster ring set with old cut diamonds and estimated at £600/£800 whilst an eye catching diamond encrusted leopard brooch is expected to ‘leap’ right over his £2,000 to £3,000 estimate. With two fixing pins this exotic beast can be attached securely to your lapel or even worn climbing up onto your shoulder! A large selection of gold jewellery includes a range of bracelets, necklaces, brooches and rings and with Christmas fast approaching it could be the perfect opportunity to buy some really special gifts at a fraction of the price on the high street. The men have not been left out with a range of signet rings and a handsome Omega Speedmaster watch in very good condition estimated at £2,000 to £3,000.
The silver section is also full of exciting entries including some substantial items of Georgian silver and other silver tableware such as candlesticks, sauce boats, jugs and a variety of serving dishes which would add grace to any Christmas dining table. Small silver collectables are always sought after and include a rare antique silver snooker cue chalk holder, a Georgian vinaigrette and a selection of caddy spoon and scent bottles.
One of the most distinctive features of this particular sale is the incredibly diverse and large range of collectables which are very popular with online buyers from all around the world. In fact additional shelving has had to be found to house all the items including militaria, tinplate toys, Mamod steam engines, fountain pens and some retro collectables such as a group of enamel motor racing badges from the 1960’s estimated at £80/£100.
Of course the sale covers a very wide range of fine traditional antiques including a striking pair of William de Morgan Arts and Crafts red lustre tiles and a beautiful Rene Lalique glass plate moulded with flower heads. Both are estimated at £200/£400 but it is expected that they will do far better. A pair of fine Italian Pietra Dura inlaid stone photograph frames on easel stands by Giovanni Montelatici are also bound to be sought after by specialist collectors.
The furniture section of the sale features some exceptional and interesting pieces ranging from a rare Queen Anne walnut bureau bookcase estimated at £600/£800 to a 1960’s Merridew teak sideboard with just the right ‘long and lean’ dimensions to make it rather trendy now. Estimated at £200/£400 it comes from its original owners who bought it in 1965 and have kept it in immaculate condition. Other furniture includes a fine Victorian piano front Davenport desk with ‘pop up’ secret correspondence compartment to the back estimated at £400/£600 as well as a good range of antique chests of drawers, dining tables, chairs, bookcases, desks and coffers.
The walls of the saleroom are fully covered with a good selection of paintings including an impressive oil painting of a bucolic country landscape by the renowned Victorian artist George William Mole. Estimated at £500/£700 it will look fabulous in a large country home as it needs a bit of space to show it at it’s best! Other pictures include a good selection of 18th century maps and engravings from a house clearance in Monmouth.
Smiths catalogue is available at www.smithsnewentauctons.co.uk and good quality entries are invited by appointment for future sales. Please telephone 01531 821776 for all enquiries.
