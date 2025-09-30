In the jewellery section a wide selection of rings includes a very attractive Victorian cluster ring set with old cut diamonds and estimated at £600/£800 whilst an eye catching diamond encrusted leopard brooch is expected to ‘leap’ right over his £2,000 to £3,000 estimate. With two fixing pins this exotic beast can be attached securely to your lapel or even worn climbing up onto your shoulder! A large selection of gold jewellery includes a range of bracelets, necklaces, brooches and rings and with Christmas fast approaching it could be the perfect opportunity to buy some really special gifts at a fraction of the price on the high street. The men have not been left out with a range of signet rings and a handsome Omega Speedmaster watch in very good condition estimated at £2,000 to £3,000.