A white Audi car has been stolen from a house in Drybrook in the Forest of Dean after thieves broke into a property and took the keys according to police.
The theft occurred on Wednesday evening (February 19) at around 9pm, at an address on Hazel Road in Drybrook.
The car's owner returned to their home to find that a glass panel in the back door had been smashed in and the property entered and ransacked. A a set of keys for an Audi RS3, as well as a safe containing cash was stolen.
Police are appealing for information to help locate the car, which has the registration plate LJ53 NKS. It’s believed the car was seen being driven at speed on Valley Road in Cinderford at around 8.30pm on Thursday
Officers and a forensic investigator visited the scene to carry out enquiries and an investigation is ongoing. Police are keen to hear from anyone who has seen the vehicle, or has information on who was involved in the burglary.