British Veterinary Association Junior Vice President Rob Williams said: “Chocolate eggs and hot cross buns are just a few of the treats which spring onto the shelves at this time of year. While they are delicious for us, the VPIS statistics show they are also tempting – but toxic - to our pets. Many of us will know the dangers that chocolate presents to dogs, but other pets such as cats and rabbits can also become seriously unwell if they eat it, while hot cross buns also contain vine fruits which is particularly toxic too. It’s best to make sure that all sweet treats and tempting titbits are kept out of reach of your pets to avoid emergency vet visits, but if you think your pet has eaten something they shouldn’t, it’s really important that you speak to your vet – it could save their life.”