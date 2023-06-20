The verdant garden has been the heart of the local community for a decade, offering a haven of tranquillity and a meeting point for many. The celebration highlighted the crucial role the garden plays and the charity’s ambitious plans for the future. Echoing these aspirations, Project Leader Tim Shelley articulated his gratitude towards those who have supported the garden’s journey. He stated, “We are extremely grateful to everyone who came along and particularly thankful to all those who, over the last 10 years, have given so much to make this green space a real hub for our local community.”