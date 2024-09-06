ORGANISERS of this weekend’s vintage vehicle show at Speech House have cancelled the event due to poor weather and ground conditions.
The show, which attracts thousands of visitors each year, was due to have taken place on Sunday (September 8).
The Speech House field is very wet and muddy with the slightest of vehicle movement.
Safety of our exhibitors and members of the public is paramount to us and we hope that you will understand that we have been left with no other choice.
“We thank you all for your support. The show will return next year on Sunday, September 14 2025.”