MONMOUTH Town Band have put out a plea for help after Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) have told them they can no longer store their music cabinets and instruments at the Overmonnow Family Learning Centre.
Although MCC has said that the band can continue to use the building for practices, due to the building's new use they will not be able to store their archive of music that the band has built up over the years.
John Bruce, chairman of the band, then offered to use his expertise to design and build an eco-friendly off-grid music hub in the garden area (he designed the Brockweir Community Shop) which could then support other music groups such as the Male Voice Choir who are also looking for a permanent place to practice and store their music.
It was envisaged that planning, funding and construction would be undertaken with MCC approval by the Monmouth Music Hub Group.
He told MCC that “applications for funding are on going and a time scale of 6 months for planning and 3months for construction and 2 months erection on site”.
However, they have now been informed that the group from Abergavenny are taking over the building and garden in April - MCC's Family Team, which supports families throughout the county - meaning there will be no room for the band and so they have been asked to remove their instruments including the music cupboards, as the new group will bring all their own storage cupboards.
The band have only recently been given a grant by Monmouth Town Council for a new drum kit.
Cllr Martin Newell, who was made aware of their plight, has stepped in to help.
“I have reached out to MCC and asked if they could use the old museum building. I have been told by MCC that sadly due to a proposed alternative use for the building this is not possible. I will now work with the band to see what we can do together. Lets hope we can find a solution.”
John replied to MCC’s initial request for them to vacate the Family Learning Centre with a letter from the heart.
“This change puts us in a very difficult position regarding our music library. We of course will comply with your deadline at the end of March.
“As regards to the storeroom, our main worry could be overcome if we could relocate the two cupboards containing our music library within the building. Over almost 60 years we have amassed more than 2,500 sets of band music which would degrade badly if stored elsewhere.
“For more than 30 years we have had the support and use of the hall from Monmouthshire County Council which we have repaid with community involvement and entertainment such as the Monmouth Show, Steam Fair, Bridges Carers, Cenotaph Services and Christmas music.”
A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “The council notified Monmouth Band on 12 February 2026 regarding changes to room usage at the Overmonnow Family Learning Centre.
“MCC has offered that the band can continue to use the building for practices, but due to the building's new use, they will not be able to store equipment there.
“We will continue to discuss the matter with the band directly and help in any way possible to find a new location that fits with the needs of the band.”
If anyone can help with the town band’s plight, you can email the secretary, Lynne Parker at [email protected]
