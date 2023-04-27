A SERIAL drink driver who gave police his girlfriend’s ex-husband’s details after twice breaking an eight-year road ban has been jailed for 14 months.
Ian Varley of Acer Way, Monmouth, was banned in March 2022 after being caught drink driving in the Grange Hospital car park – his third such offence – for which he also recieved an eight-week suspended jail term.
But police stopped him at the wheel of a BMW just five months later on the A4042 in Cwmbran at 11.10am, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Prosecutor Gareth James said his “speech was slurred” and a roadside breath test showed cocaine in his system.
Varley was arrested, but gave the name of Matthew Morris and refused to take a blood test.
A month later he was stopped while driving again, this time in Crumlin on the A472, and again gave the name of his girlfriend’s ex-husband in a bid to escape prosecution, the court heard.
A warrant was later issued for Mr Morris before police discovered the driver’s true identity.
“These were clearly attempts to avoid prosecution for driving while disqualified and for being in breach of a suspended sentence,” said Mr James. “He also provided the details of his partner’s ex-husband.”
Varley, who has 15 previous convictions for 39 offences, including six for banned driving, admitted perverting the course of justice, failing to provide a specimen, banned driving and driving without insurance.
Varley’s barrister Alice Sykes said he had shown “remorse” and “has mental health issues”.
Judge Daniel Williams jailed Varley and also banned him from driving for six years.