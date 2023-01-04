STAFF at a Forest brewery and taproom are planning a huge year of activity in a bid to raise £10,000 for a “truly amazing” local charity.
The team at Bespoke Brewery in Littledean have pledged to run, cycle, drink, party, bake “and much more” during 2023 to raise money for Gloucestershire-based charity Hope for Tomorrow, which operates mobile cancer care units across the country.
During the year, director and co-owner Milly Hughes and sales manager Jo York will be leading the team in a series of runs and triathlons in the Wye Valley, South Wales and further afield.
And they are encouraging locals to get involved and support the cause, either by taking part in the challenges and raising money or by making a donation.
They are also selling Bespoke Brewery-branded cycling and running jerseys, with a donation from each sale going direct into their fundraising pot.
The team are also hosting a series of events at the Littledean Tap throughout the year to help achieve their goal, including monthly quiz and curry nights, seasonal beer festivals, a “social” run and cycle and a “huge” New Year’s Eve celebratation.
Sales manager Jo said of their chosen cause: “They’re a very local charity, who even a small amount of money can make a huge difference to.
“The mum of someone who works here has also used their bus before.
“We considered supporting national charities but we just felt that was a bit impersonal, when we called Hope for Tomorrow we spoke to someone about fundraising and they were so grateful for our support”.
The charity, which is based in Stonehouse, work closely with the NHS to bring their fleet of Mobile Cancer Care Units (MCCUs) to communities where they are needed, including at The Dilke in Cinderford.
On board the buses, patients get the same “exceptional” level of care from specialist nurses that they would expect in hospital, but in a “more relaxing, homely environment”.
The team’s fundraising begins this month with the Chepstow Half Marathon, before taking on the Beechenhurst Night Run and the Richmond Park Half Marathon in London in February.
Then they will tackle the ‘Beast of the Blacks’ in the Black Mountains in March and The Great Welsh Marathon in West Wales in April.
The autumn will see them take on The Ludlow Triathlon and The Last Tri in Lydney, as well as the Gower Ultra on the Wales Coast Path.
The team say they may add more events to the schedule during the year.
“As a team and individuals we are training hard for the following events, with busy lives and some taking on some physical exercise for the first time we wanted to go big or go home!”, the team said of the challenges.
“This charity means a lot to us so we will be out early, in the dark, in the rain and the sun training to complete each event”.
To make a donation to the team’s cause, visit their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bespoke-brewery.