Well done to Olivia Pitcher-Leigh and Jess Gwilliam who are both off to study Veterinary Medicine and to Alena Jones who will be studying Law. There are of course many celebratory stories and it’s always important to remember that for so many of our students they are the first in the family to head on to University. Harry Baghurst will be heading to Durham to study Computer Science with his A*ABB; Hanna Deering is headed to UCL to sit International Social and Political Studies with A* ABB; Grace Morgan’s A*AB sees her into Cardiff to read English and History.