STAFF and students at Dene Magna are thrilled by the achievements of all A level students who have received some fantastic results: they reflect the incredible hard work of all the students and the staff. The cohort achieved an overall pass rate of 97per cent and two thirds of all grades achieved exceeded a C grade. The number of students who got A or A* has doubled the achievements of previous years. Most importantly, 90per cent of the students got into their intended university choice.
Particular congratulations must go to Ben Morrissey who achieved three A* grades, taking him to Bath to study Computer science ; to Jake Stanford with A*A*A and is headed to Cardiff to study Maths; to Jake Venn with A* A A and is off to Birmingham to study Biology; to Kerenza Ellison with three A grades and to Evie Truman Stokes with three A grades.
Well done to Olivia Pitcher-Leigh and Jess Gwilliam who are both off to study Veterinary Medicine and to Alena Jones who will be studying Law. There are of course many celebratory stories and it’s always important to remember that for so many of our students they are the first in the family to head on to University. Harry Baghurst will be heading to Durham to study Computer Science with his A*ABB; Hanna Deering is headed to UCL to sit International Social and Political Studies with A* ABB; Grace Morgan’s A*AB sees her into Cardiff to read English and History.
“We are so proud of all our students, they have been amazing to work with for the past two years. We all wish them the very best as they take their next steps, be that University or into the workplace - we know they all have a bright and promising future ahead,” said a school spokesman.