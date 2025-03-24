A BID to have the Forest of Dean declared a United Nations “biosphere” has been unanimously backed by district councillors.
If successful, the Forest would join the 759 UNESCO – United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – biosphere reserves across the world.
The Forest Council has agreed to work with partner organisations to prepare an application for biosphere designation.
Councillors also agreed at its meeting last Thursday (March 20) to allocate £45,000 from reserves to retain a sustainable environment research officer until April 2027.
Councillors were told biosphere status could bring extra investment to the district while creating jobs and promoting sustainable tourism.
The designation would not add any extra planning controls or limitations.
And it builds on existing special conservation designations, they said.
“The focus of the biosphere status is to recognise what is special about the Forest,” stated a report to councillors.
“Biosphere status will ensure what is special about the Forest of Dean is recognised and celebrated and remains an ongoing legacy for the area.”
Climate emergency cabinet member Chris McFarling (Green, St Briavels) who put forward the proposals said it was “has been an eight year project”.
Cllr Tim Gwilliam (Progressive Independents, Berry Hill) said he wanted it made clear that the designation ““would not affect sheep badgering, freemining now or in the future and that it would not restrict the free access to the Forest at all times.”
The council’s Cabinet member leading the bid, Cllr Chris McFarling said designation would be a celebration of the district’s exceptional environment.
He said: “Commoning, like freemining, is a tradition which goes back centuries, it will be celebrated with biosphere designation,” he said.
“We will have no fences, no intention to close off any part of the Forest.
“Access to the Forest of Dean will remain open. It’s a legacy we hand over to the next authority but also the next generation.”
Cllr Gwilliam asked for the Verderers, who have been involved in the management of the Dean since medieval times, to be included in future consultations and that he would be supporting the proposal.
Councillor Alison Bruce (Green, Bream) said it was a great thing to have an international designation for the district.
Vice-chairman Simon Phelps (Ind, Westbury-on-Severn) said the area has tried time and time again to achieve area of outstanding natural beauty status.
He said applying for biosphere reserve status is an opportunity to progress something forward to safeguard our area..
Cllr Nick Evans (Con, Tidenham) questioned what the point of spending around £125,000 on the application as it would not provide more planning and environmental protections to the area – but he could see the argument in favour.
“It’s an economic argument, and it’s a strong one,” he said.
Council voted in unanimously in favour of the proposals.