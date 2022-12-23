THERE was strong cross-border co-operation as Cinderford Band and, soloist Sam Britner from Blakeney joined Chepstow Male Voice Choir for their Christmas concert.
The choir, band and tenor Sam enchanted a large audience at Chepstow Leisure Centre on Sunday (December 18) with a varied programme.
There are strong links between the band and the choir, not least because the choir’s accompanist, Rosemary Lewis, is married to Clive Lewis, who leads the band’s academy for developing musicians.
Cinderford Band, under guest conductor Anri Adachi, opened with the march Cinderford composed by “the Welsh Souza” T J Powell.
Principal cornet Matt Kibble performed Georgia on my Mind.
Among the audience were some people who have found refuge in the area from Ukraine so the choir performed Bandura, a Ukrainian folk song.
The band also led the community carols.
Sam Britner, a final year student at Monmouth School for Boys, performed Silent Night in English and German and Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire and joined the choir for Rock-a-My Soul.
The band’s second half solo was peformed by Paul Whitson who played Away in a Manger on flugel.
The band also played the march Christmas Joy, Christmas Swingalong, Christmas Song and Santa Claus – Tropophobia/
Both Sam and the band joined the choir for the finale which was a rendition of the carol Oh Holy Night.