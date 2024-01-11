SINGER, musician and broadcaster Paul Jones returns to the Savoy for a two-man show with blues master Dave Kelly next month.
As members of The Blues Band they played the venue on the group’s final tour last year and are now returning as a duo for an acoustic set.
What they don’t know about blues music can be written on the head of a pin, and between them they combine guitar, harmonica, two authentic, thrilling blues voices and an envious repertoire of songs and reminiscences most musicians can only dream of.
As lead singer of Manfred Mann, Paul enjoyed global hits with Pretty Flamingo and Do Wah Diddy Diddy in the 1960s, co-formed The Blues Band in the late 1970s, and went on to host The Blues Show on BBC Radio 2 for 32 years from 1986 to 2018.
His story stretches back to the early 60s, when Brian Jones asked him to join the fledgling Rolling Stones.
Instead he joined the Manfreds, who, following their blues apprenticeship playing with the likes of Otis Spann and Sonny Boy Williamson, were soon topping the pop charts.
His versatility propelled him into a further career as a skilled stage actor in both London’s West End and on Broadway.
And as a composer his work has been used by artists from Carlos Santana to Al Kooper, and on films, TV shows or commercials.
As a master of the harmonica, he went back to his roots with the formation of The Blues Band alongside Dave, Hughie Flint and Tom McGuinness, who played together for 44 years before bowing out last year.
Sharing the stage with Paul is fellow emperor of British Blues, Dave Kelly, who has played with blues legends John Lee Hooker, Howlin’ Wolf and Buddy Guy, plus Elvis guitarist James Burton.
Get set for a night of superb blues vocals, virtuoso harmonica and guitar playing on Sunday, February 4.
Tickets £25 are available from the Savoy box office or online via monmouth-savoy.co.uk/theatre