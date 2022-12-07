IT’S almost 90 years since the touring New Zealand All Blacks came to Lydney on the invitation of Lord and Lady Bledisloe ahead of a now legendary test match against Wales.
The team stopped by Lydney Park estate in 1935 for a spot of shooting before the thrilling international at Cardiff Arms Park, in which Wales famously triumphed 13-12.
Now, a new book provides an account of that visit along with other famous off-field activities on the team’s past tours of the British Isles.
The book by author Roger Penn, titled ‘Wales and the All Blacks - an off-field History’, shifts focus from “the nitty gritty” of on-field play to the “delights and curiosities” of the team’s off-field exploits from all of their encounters with Wales since their first ever meeting in 1905.
On the team’s visit to Lydney nearly 87 years ago, Roger says: “As captain Jack Manchester strolled through Gloucestershire’s beautiful country scene, he was no doubt focussing his mind on the daunting challenge of beating a strong Welsh team, knowing also that the Western Mail and South Wales News would be taking a keen interest in their ‘on and off field’ actions.”
Roger is himself a former player and Welsh Rugby Union referee hailing from Whitland in west Wales.
He is a “lifetime” admirer of the All Blacks and was a spectator when Ian Kirkpatrick’s men lost to Llanelli and the Barbarians in the 1970s.
His book comes highly recommended by ex-professionals including Wales’ Sir Gareth Edwards, and features a forward from “legendary” fullback J.P.R. Williams.
It details the “mutual bond of rivalry and respect” between the two rugby nations through the years, and is described as a book that rugby lovers everywhere will enjoy reading and talking about.
Compling it led to him meeting with a host of All Blacks past and present on a visit to New Zealand for the 2012 Rugby Championship.
The book is available now from all major booksellers online.