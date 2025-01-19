The Welsh and English New Year traditions of the Mari Lwyd – or Grey Mare – and the Wassail came together on both sides of the border on Saturday (January 18).
The event included a Wassail or blessing of he apple trees in the community orchard in The Dell and two performances of the ritual where the Mari tries to persuade a householder to give food and drink.
It attracted Grey Mares from across south Wales and as far away as Dartmoor in Devon.
English and Welsh met on the riverside at the bandstand where The Gloucestershire Wassail was sung before the revellers headed to Chepstow Museum for the Mari ceremony.
A cart with an apple tree bedecked with the traditional toast was pushed from the home of Jan Karvik and Audrey Crowley in Tutshill where there had a been another Wassail.
