THERE was plenty of public participation as a large crowd enjoyed two St Briavels Whit Sunday traditions.
Many brought along umbrellas and hats to catch bread and cheese in the annual ‘dole’ but before that, a visiting minister had people joining in as she preached for the ‘Whittington Purse’.
Every year on Whit Sunday, in accordance with a 17th century will, a preacher from outside the parish is invited to give a sermon outside the Church of St Mary the Virgin. The Priest in Charge at St Briavels, Rev David Rees, explained that the bequest was made to fund one ‘decent’ sermon a year.
Rev Sonya Newton, of the Church Army in Gloucester, was this year’s preacher hoping to impress the crowd and claim the ‘purse’ of £1 6s 8d which is still given in ‘old’ money.
Rev Newton’s theme was Pentecost, the Christian festival which commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles.
She invited her audience to participate with things associated with Pentecost – making the sound of the wind, putting ribbons representing fire above their heads and ‘speaking in tongues’.
There were also readings by Jean Sheraton and Jerry Maltman, who presented Rev Newton with the purse.
Music was provided by Parkend Silver Band, including a euphonium solo by Sharon Thomas which was arranged for her by the band’s musical director Louis Thomas, who is her son.
Rev Newton and Rev Rees then blessed the bread and cheese which was to be thrown by ‘Keeper of the Wood’ Gerald Creswick and his sister Margaret Saunders.
Traditionally, the bread and cheese was thrown from the Pound Wall opposite St Briavels Castle but Mr Creswick and Mrs Saunders have the benefit of being lifted into the air on a cherry picker supplied by local farmer Mr Robert Cook.