AS we face the end of another year, it’s commonplace to reflect on the last 12 months and look ahead to the future, but what does the future hold for the younger residents of the Forest?
I spoke with Katy Virgo, a Youth Development Officer at the Forest Voluntary Action Forum, based at the Ow Bist in Cinderford.
Katy, who runs youth clubs across the Forest, told me there is a bright year ahead for young foresters, and reminded them of the services available to them, particularly youth clubs.
She said: “We provide a safe environment for young people to come and just be themselves. We run different workshops, activities, and tuck shops; but generally, it’s somewhere to get them off the street where they’re safe.”
The importance of this was further expressed by Katy, when she explained post-covid, everyone is “learning again how to get themselves back out there.”
Katy said the youth clubs have, on average, around 26 young people a week, although this slightly dropped in September due to schools reopening.
She told me the feedback for the clubs has been positive, including from the parents - so much so that she was nominated for a national award in 2023. Katy believes these youth clubs will be one of the biggest opportunities for young people as we head into 2025.
She said: “Youth clubs are on the rise again, we are starting to build clubs back up. It’s going to be very exciting, we’re very lucky that we’re right at the beginning of it and we get to shape that with the young people.”
Education, apprenticeships and job opportunities will also be on offer for 2025, but it may be tricky. Katy explained: “It’s the whole ‘chicken and the egg’. Employers want people with experience but young people can’t get experience because no-one’s employing them. Job opportunities have always been dire around here.”
Despite this though, Katy said 2025 is looking bright for young foresters. She said: “Without a shadow of a doubt, we’re at the beginning of a journey. The only way is up. We’re optimistic that things will change in the Forest of Dean.”
Ultimately though, opportunities can only be seized by the young people of the forest themselves. As Katy explained, it’s difficult to quantify how ‘good’ an opportunity is without being a young person.
She said: “It’s all got to be led from the young people and what it is they want and need. That’s something that as a team, we feel massively passionate about.
“Young people can get in touch with us and we can sit down and have a conversation with them and see what it is that we can help them with.”
Katy’s 2025 message for youngsters was to use the youth clubs, and take advantage of the opportunities available, and the help that organisations like the Forest Voluntary Action Forum provides.
You can get in touch with its team by calling 01594 822073, visit its website or walk into Ow Bist, Cinderford.