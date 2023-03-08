RESIDENTS who are in need of a wheelchair to maintain their mobility and independence are now able to use a click-and-collect rental service in Lydney town centre.
The British Red Cross is bringing its pop-up rental service to the car park at Lydney Tesco once a week from today (March 16).
The wheelchair service allows people to order the chair they need online and collect them in person from Red Cross staff, who are on hand to distribute them at the pop-up collection points.
Users can rent the chairs for up to six months.
The team will be at Lydney Tesco every Thursday from 11am until 1pm from this week.
The Red Cross says the “vital” project helps vulnerable people regain their independence by improving their mobility, also easing the pressure on NHS services by freeing up beds in hospitals.
In partnership with Tesco, the pop-up service has expanded since it first launched in 2021, and now supports local communities at 30 sites across the country. The closest services to the Forest before the Lydney launch were in Quedgley and Newport.
The online ordering service allows user to choose between a self-propelled or transit wheelchair and enter their weight and seat size.
Head of the Mobility Aids Service at the British Red Cross Geoff Cheshire said: “Our partnership with Tesco is a vital link for our mobility aids service, providing wheelchairs to those in need within the community.
“We’re delighted that Tesco is continuing to provide car park spaces at convenient locations where our service users can go to get the equipment they need to enable them to be as active in their lives as possible.”