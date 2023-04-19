Ever wondered how sugarbeet planting works on a farm? Ally Hunter Blair's latest TikTok video takes you on a fascinating journey through the process at Weir End Farm. But that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this enchanting farm nestled in the heart of the Wye Valley, just outside Ross-on-Wye.
For over 50 years, the Hunter Blair family has been lovingly tending to the 500-acre farm, which is tenanted from The Duchy of Cornwall. Since 2012, Ally and his wife Annie, along with their daughter India, have carried on the family's farming legacy with a focus on sustainability and community engagement.
Weir End Farm is primarily an arable farm, adopting reduced tillage practices since 2019 to ensure the crops they grow are as sustainable as possible. The family's commitment to the environment goes hand in hand with their passion for sharing the wonders of their farm with others.
In 2017, Annie used her experience as a riding instructor to set up an equestrian enterprise, complete with a 60 x 25m Martin Collins arena. But the farm doesn't stop at horses and crops. In 2020, they ventured into the world of glamping with Bertha's Box, a converted Bedford horse lorry. And in 2021, they added Shepherd's View, featuring two huts linked uniquely together with a SkyBridge for cosy weekend getaways.
Weir End Farm's charm has not gone unnoticed, as it has been featured in four television series, including First Time Farmers series 1 & 2 and Born Mucky - Life on the Farm series 1 & 2. So, if you're looking for an idyllic escape that combines sustainable farming, quirky accommodation, and friendly training, look no further than the captivating world of Weir End Farm.