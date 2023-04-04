Ross-on-Wye is gearing up to host its very first Vegan Market on Saturday, July 29.
This exciting event, organised by Vegan Market Co and Ross-on-Wye Town Council, will take place at Caroline Symonds Gardens, HR9 7BX, from 10.30 am to 4pm. The market promises to be a vibrant and engaging experience for the entire community, promoting sustainable and ethical living.
The market aims to showcase a diverse range of vegan and eco-friendly products, from street food vendors and artisan bakers to craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, and zero-waste champions.
Environmental charities will also be present, providing valuable information on how individuals can make a difference through their everyday choices.
Caroline Symonds Gardens, situated on the western edge of the town and right by the bandstand, offers the perfect location for this inaugural event. The gardens provide a beautiful and tranquil setting, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the world of ethical living and conscious consumption.
For traders interested in participating in the event, Vegan Market Co has provided a link to their website with all the necessary details: veganmarkets.co.uk/ross-on-wye-traders. The organisers are committed to curating a diverse and inclusive market, offering visitors a unique opportunity to sample and purchase a wide variety of vegan and eco-friendly products.
In addition to the physical event, Vegan Market Co is also launching a virtual marketplace later this year. This online platform will feature a handpicked selection of top independent producers, offering the best-in-class, sustainable vegan products made by inspiring small businesses. Those wishing informed about the launch and other updates, interested individuals can sign up for the mailing list at veganmarkets.co.uk/marketplace.
Vegan Market Co is an experienced organiser of vegan markets across the UK, working closely with councils, Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), and markets to deliver unique events in city and town centres. The Ross-on-Wye Vegan Market is part of their broader initiative to bring vegan markets to local communities throughout the country.
As the demand for sustainable and ethical products continues to grow, the Ross-on-Wye Vegan Market offers an excellent opportunity for both seasoned vegans and those curious about the lifestyle.