A new Newent business is making the most of its new bus connections to surrounding market towns as the Daffodil Line officially begins operations on April 2.
This new route has been made possible by the hard work and fundraising efforts of the community group, Buses4Us, who have been working tirelessly for a year to restore the Ross-on-Wye to Lydney bus via Newent.
Just because the Daffodil Line has a start date doesn’t mean that fundraising efforts have stopped. The Buses4Us team is continuing their efforts to ensure that their “new arrival” has all the support it needs to thrive. They are grateful for the pledge of support from Newent’s new foodie destination, the Wye Inn.
In addition to the new bus route, the opening of the Wye Inn is also set to take place in early April at the old Red Lion in Newent’s Market Square. The team behind the Wye Inn, husband and wife Sam and Emma Morgan, along with Great British Menu chef Andy Sheridan, are already known for their highly-rated restaurants in the West Midlands.
To mark the launch of the Wye Inn, the restaurant is offering £35 gift vouchers, with £5 from the sale of each voucher donated to support the Daffodil Line.
The Wye Inn will be split into two indoor areas, with classic pub food and drinks downstairs and a more formal tasting menu in the upstairs dining room. The garden area also promises plenty of exciting features, such as a terrace, dining pods, and wood-fired pizza ovens.
The Buses4Us team encourages everyone to support this new bus service and the Wye Inn by treating themselves to a delicious meal and a gift voucher. They even suggest that the vouchers could make an excellent Mother’s Day gift.