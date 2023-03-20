Funded by the Environment Agency, the event will take place at The Mill Race pub and restaurant in Walford on Thursday, March 23 at 1pm.
The event will feature NFU water resources specialist Kelly Hewson-Fisher, who will provide a briefing on abstraction licensing and water availability. After the presentation, guests will tour a state-of-the-art water storage facility at the Drummond family farm, a leading arable and fruit business committed to sustainable food production and investment in water infrastructure.
Georgie Hyde, NFU environment and land use adviser, stressed the importance of securing a water supply on farms. Future water availability is not guaranteed, and the event will provide information on how farmers can develop their own sustainable system, including guidance on navigating the planning process.
A light lunch will be served at The Mill Race from 1pm, and attendees are asked to specify any dietary requirements when booking. To register, email [email protected] or call 01432 353465 and provide a holding number or SBI number.