Open to golfers of all ages, this delightful addition to Ross-on-Wye’s recreational offerings is a perfect destination to spend quality time with children and grandchildren. Apart from an opportunity for some light-hearted fun, the mini-golf course also provides a chance for enthusiasts to hone their golfing skills.
The facility has taken care to cater to every need of its visitors. Golf clubs and record cards are provided, saving patrons the hassle of carrying their own gear. Those who fancy a quick snack or a refreshing drink during their game will appreciate the availability of refreshments on site.
For those keen on planning their visit in advance, the mini-golf course offers the option to pre-book slots. Group sessions can also be booked, making it an ideal venue for gatherings, be they family outings, friend’s meetups, or corporate team-building events.
To pre-book your visit or to get more information, please contact Steve at [email protected] or call 07566799687. Come along and immerse yourself in the fun and excitement of mini-golf, amidst the beautiful backdrop of the gardens in Ross-on-Wye.