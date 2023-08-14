The cherished family-run Gelatis American Diner on Broad Street is set to close its doors on September 6, leaving Ross on Wye’s community in shock. The establishment, known for its delightful meals and warm ambiance, has been a focal point of fond memories and laughter for locals. Tina, the passionate business owner, cites skyrocketing energy bills from BES Utilities Ltd as the primary reason for the regrettable decision. She reported an alarming tripling of charges, rendering the continuation of the business unsustainable.