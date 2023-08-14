The cherished family-run Gelatis American Diner on Broad Street is set to close its doors on September 6, leaving Ross on Wye’s community in shock. The establishment, known for its delightful meals and warm ambiance, has been a focal point of fond memories and laughter for locals. Tina, the passionate business owner, cites skyrocketing energy bills from BES Utilities Ltd as the primary reason for the regrettable decision. She reported an alarming tripling of charges, rendering the continuation of the business unsustainable.
Not just a favourite eatery, the diner was also popular among groups like the Leisure link group and EnviroAbility. The latter organisation commented on the importance of Gelatis in their weekly routine, both for the occasional treat and their recycling collaboration.
Local residents have expressed their dismay online, with Steph Baker and Amanda J Baker sharing saddened emojis; Anjela Weaver pointed out the challenges Ross on Wye faces, noting the transitory nature of businesses due to high rents and advocating for adjustments in light of the changing circumstances.
Dee Nicholls echoed Anjela’s sentiments, adding that it’s not just the rents but also the rates that burden businesses. She extended her warm wishes to Tina and her family, advising them to stay safe. Others like CA Hitchen and Alison Baily expressed their surprise and sorrow, the latter reminiscing about enjoyable visits with her brother, Andrew.
In the midst of the looming closure, Tina remains resolute, lauding her “utterly fabulous” team for their commitment and spirit. She is optimistic that, despite the challenges ahead, these talented individuals will continue to thrive in their respective careers. Her advice to local entrepreneurs? Exercise caution when dealing with companies like BES Utilities Ltd.