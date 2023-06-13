Steers and heifers emerged as the show’s champions. The sterling beasts were in fierce demand, with prime steers breaching the £2,000 barrier to peak at a staggering £2,028. The top performing heifers, exuding grace and strength, were not far behind, realising up to £1,937. Heavier steers and heifers, boasting exceptional quality, traded hands from £1,850 to £2,028. These deals came courtesy of top vendors DM & CS Andrews from Glen Court Farm and DE & SJ Cheacker from Ostbridge Manor Farm, both renowned for their exceptional cattle.