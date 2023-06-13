In a high-stakes auction at Ross Market on the 12th of June 2023, livestock sellers from across the region saw their quality cattle, lambs, and ewes fetch impressive prices. Enthusiastic bidders sought out the prime offerings, pushing the market to an electrifying peak.
Steers and heifers emerged as the show’s champions. The sterling beasts were in fierce demand, with prime steers breaching the £2,000 barrier to peak at a staggering £2,028. The top performing heifers, exuding grace and strength, were not far behind, realising up to £1,937. Heavier steers and heifers, boasting exceptional quality, traded hands from £1,850 to £2,028. These deals came courtesy of top vendors DM & CS Andrews from Glen Court Farm and DE & SJ Cheacker from Ostbridge Manor Farm, both renowned for their exceptional cattle.
Lambs also garnered significant interest, with the well-bred Continentals leading the charge. These splendid animals, despite meeting some resistance, peaked at an impressive £180 and 471p per kg. Leaner lambs had a harder time finding buyers, emphasising the importance of providing the extra finishing touch before sale. The majority of the lambs offered were heavy-set, with 45kg+ trading from £145 - £180. The overall average price for lambs stood at £130 per head.
A shorter entry of cull cows met a fast trade, their weight and quality drawing significant bids. Well-fleshed cows sold from £1,550, peaking at £1,749. The auction, drawing entries from across the region, topped at an impressive 224ppk, averaging 202ppk. The leading vendors included M A Plain from Foxhole Farm and Arthur Bros from Cefn Llech.
Despite a smaller number of entries, ewes maintained a strong trade, though they fell short of the previous year’s Qurbani festival prices. Well fleshed ewes topped at £137, while leaner types were sold between £95 and £105, bringing the overall average price to £104 per head.
The market excitement extended to the sale of finished hoggs. Though their numbers were small, the hoggs saw considerable interest. Their price peaked at £156, with top vendors JM & SM Pritchard from Old Oaks and B E Arthurs from Trewarne Farm leading the charge.
The buoyant market of the 12th was a warm-up for the forthcoming sale fixtures. The 15th of June is set to host an exciting Antiques & Furniture sale at 10.00 am, followed by a Store Cattle sale on the 13th of July at 11.15 am.
On the 8th of June, a larger entry of store cattle than anticipated met a soaring trade. Steers reached an impressive 290ppk, and heifers weren’t far behind, hitting 276ppk. The Sexty Bros offered Charolais Steers for up to £1,330, while 20 B/Blue Steers from Boultbee Brooks Ltd sold for £860. Heifers, provided by Amos Partners, fetched up to £1,190.
Those interested in participating in upcoming sales can contact Will Probert at 07595 315902. Queries related to Antiques & Fine Art can be directed to Roger Garlick at 07855 050402.
All eyes are now set on the next big sale on the 13th of July. Based on the current momentum, it promises to be another electric event. The Ross Auction Centre, buzzing with activity, is where you’ll want to be.