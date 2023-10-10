Ross Market sees a surge in cattle and lamb trade with top prices hitting £1808 for steers and £139 for lambs. The market, conducted on Monday, 9th October 2023, drew 89 finished cattle, 39 cull cows, 830 lambs, and 425 cull ewes and rams.
Auctioneer William Probert reported a firm trade for clean cattle, with prices peaking at £1808. A significant portion of the entry comprised plainer sorts requiring further finishing. Well-fleshed commercial cattle consistently sold from 250p to 270p per kilo. Among the top vendors, PA & MJ Rymer from Ifton Hill Farm secured £1808.10 per head, followed by S Morgan & Sons from Lawtons Hope with £1746.90.
The lamb section met with strong demand, especially for medium weight lambs, which sold between 265p and 279p per kilo. The top price per head for lambs was £139, secured by R J Watkins from Great Corras Farm.
Cull cows also fetched high prices, with Hereford x cows reaching £1455. Many well-meated cows consistently sold from 150p to 179p per kilo. Top vendors in this category were Sexty Bros from Trewen Farm, who secured £1455.27, closely followed by Mouboon Farm from Cefalu at £1454.26.
Cull ewes experienced a fast trade, peaking at £152, predominantly for Continental x ewes. Leaner sorts sold between £85 and £105. J E Clarke from Flat Farm received the top price of £152 per head for ewes.
Future sales at Ross Auction Centre include a sale of 170 store cattle on Thursday 12th October, an online and live furniture sale on Thursday 19th October, and another sale of store cattle on Thursday 26th October. For more information, contact Will Probert at 07595 315902.