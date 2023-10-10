Auctioneer William Probert reported a firm trade for clean cattle, with prices peaking at £1808. A significant portion of the entry comprised plainer sorts requiring further finishing. Well-fleshed commercial cattle consistently sold from 250p to 270p per kilo. Among the top vendors, PA & MJ Rymer from Ifton Hill Farm secured £1808.10 per head, followed by S Morgan & Sons from Lawtons Hope with £1746.90.