As another weekend approaches, be prepared for an assortment of engaging experiences, ranging from lively markets to captivating music festivals and insightful historical manor tours. This exceptional weekend line-up promises to fill your days with local produce, immersive culture, and memorable melodies.
Commencing this Saturday, the monthly produce market at Hellens, Much Marcle is joining the lineup of the regular town markets. Whether you're a seasoned market-goer or a first-timer, expect a tantalising assortment of local fresh produce ready to be transported back home on the bus.
On the same day, music enthusiasts can revel in the debut of the GlosDown music festival in Newent. This vibrant event will feature a day filled with lively reggae music, enticing Caribbean food, and rich culture at the Tom Roberts Adventure Centre, nestled just outside town. Anticipate an invigorating day of rhythmic beats and delicious eats.
For those desiring a more relaxed pace, Sunday offers a respite with a serene brass band concert by the river in Ross. History aficionados can immerse themselves in a guided tour of the historic Hellens Manor, while those who appreciate a fine pint can make a leisurely "Beers on the Bus" stop at the Kitcot Inn. Being possibly the nearest pub to any of our bus stops, it presents an ideal locale for winding down your weekend.
Ensure your weekend is filled with excitement by visiting our newly launched website: daffodilline.co.uk.
