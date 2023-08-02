For those desiring a more relaxed pace, Sunday offers a respite with a serene brass band concert by the river in Ross. History aficionados can immerse themselves in a guided tour of the historic Hellens Manor, while those who appreciate a fine pint can make a leisurely "Beers on the Bus" stop at the Kitcot Inn. Being possibly the nearest pub to any of our bus stops, it presents an ideal locale for winding down your weekend.