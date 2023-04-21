SCHOOL air cadets have flown over the Bristol Channel under the expert guidance of a former general in the British Army and senior commander in NATO.
The students from Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools’ Combined Cadet Force/RAF section took part in Air Experience Flying at MOD St Athan.
William Wilton, 17, from Monmouth; Thomas Hodkinson, 16, from Chepstow; and Emilia Greenway, 16, from Hereford took the controls of a Grob Tutor, the basic flying trainer for the RAF. They flew out over the Bristol Channel and around the Nash Point Lighthouse.
Sir Adrian Bradshaw, who is spending his retirement flying RAF Air Cadets after serving as a general in the British Army, conducted the students’ training.
Under Sir Adrian’s guidance, the three Monmouth cadets each took a step closer to earning their Blue Wings.
“Unfortunately, the cloud descended in the afternoon,” explained Mr Philip Vaughan-Smith, the RAF Section Commander at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools.
“Kavin Prasad wasn’t able to fly but will have an opportunity to return to St Athan for this most brilliant of cadet aviation opportunities.”