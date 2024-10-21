Monmouthshire County councillors Peter & Jackie Strong have “cut the ribbon” at the official opening of Caldicot Post Office and brand-new convenience store at Unit 4 Holman House.
This brand-new convenience store has restored Post Office services to Caldicot with new Postmaster Bobby Nakum and his wife, Bhavna. This has also re-introduced banking services to Caldicot town centre as there are no banks left in Caldicot.
The official opening was performed by Cllr Peter Strong, Vice Chair of Monmouthshire County Council, and his wife, Cllr Jackie Strong.
Caldicot Post Office unfortunately closed when the McColl’s store, where the branch was based shut, in January 2023. Post Office and Monmouthshire County Council have been working closely to re-open a replacement Caldicot Post Office at the heart of the town.
A grant from Monmouthshire County Council enabled the refit of the former empty shop, with support from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme. This has created a modern, light, bright and airy Post Office and well-stocked convenience store.
The shop’s landlord Monmouthshire Housing Association waived two months’ rent to help Bobby to get his new business off the ground.
Bobby and Bhavna already own Lifestyle Express convenience store in Tutshill, Chepstow, since 2017 which is just over the border in England. This will be their first store in Wales and their first Post Office, however, they are fortunate to have several friends who already run Post Offices who they can call on for help. They are also going to employ local people.
Postmaster, Bobby Nakum, said: “We’re very excited to have opened our new business in Caldicot and to be taking on our first Post Office. We greatly appreciate all the support we have received from Monmouthshire County Council, Monmouthshire Housing Association and Post Office.
The new Post Office and store opening hours are Monday to Saturday: 8am – 7pm; Sunday: 9am – 5pm. This will provide 74 hours of service a week for the convenience of customers.
There is free roadside parking on the opposite side of the road to Caldicot Post Office and a 90 minute time-restricted free car park nearby.