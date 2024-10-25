PUPILS in Caldicot were joined by a special visitor as they walked to school today (Friday, October 25).
Welsh Senedd member John Griffiths met pupils, parents and staff from Durand Primary School to mark International Walk to School month.
They walked the short distance from Caldicot Leisure Centre to the school in Alianore Road.
Nearly half of Durand’s 220 pupils regularly walk, cycle or scoot to the school.
The school, led by its eco council, takes part in WOW, the walk to school challenged organised by Living Streets, a charity which promotes walking
.
Headteacher Hannah Kilbourn said: “We don’t have an organised walking bus but lots of families meet up and walk to school together.
“We are not saying they have to walk from home but there are parking places away from the school which are safer.
“It’s park and stride.”
“We are trying to alleviate parking outside the school, the road is narrow and we only have a few spaces.”
Deputy head Anthony Moses added: “If they walk three times a week every week in the month, they get a badge.
“We give out in the region of 120 and we have 220 children in the school.
“It averages out at around 100 every month throughout the year.”
Mr Griffiths, whose Newport East constituency includes Caldicot, said: “I think it is so important that children start the day with a bit of fresh air and exercise.
“When they get to school they are more ready to learn than they would otherwise be.
“It getting children to be more active and once you get those good habits built in in the early years it tends to stay with people throughout their lives.
“It’s about giving good messages and creating good habits.
“A lot of schools have problems at dropping off and picking up time and if we can get more children walking, cycling and scooting that’s a big help.
““Well done to pupils and teachers at Durand Primary School who are making great efforts to travel more sustainably.
“I’m sure it will encourage more to follow in their footsteps.”
Pupils record how they get to school using the interactive WOW travel tracker.
Around 50 per cent of primary school children in Wales walk to school and Living Streets is working to help more families choose cleaner and healthier ways to travel.
The charity says WOW schools typically see an increase of 43 per cent in “active” journeys and a 59 per cent reduction in cars at the school gates.
Deryn Howell, School Coordinator for Living Streets Cymru, said: “It was a real pleasure to celebrate International Walk to School Month with John Griffiths MS and for him to learn first-hand how pupils are benefitting from walking and wheeling to school with WOW.”
“Leaving the car at home and walking or wheeling all or some of the way to school is a simple way for children to get the 60 active minutes a day recommended by health experts. It’s also great for mental wellbeing and reduces congestion and air pollution.”