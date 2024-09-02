Canopy sponsored drop-in workshops were offered by farOpen artists following a duck theme with watercolours with Emma O’Brennan, Clay workshop with Dorota Rapacz and Painting with Chris Waygood. In addition, artist John Slater provided a workshop making 3D paper ducks, Artspace offered an aerial rig for people to explore the trapeze and the Community Shed volunteers prepared many approaches to using wood to create ducks. Canopy volunteer, Krysa Hazelwood, led an engaging Creative Walk for children and families in the woods running alongside the field using nature as their inspiration to create lots of lovely marks and textures.