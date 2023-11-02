A care home has been given a positive rating in Gloucestershire.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
The latest data from the CQC shows The Dean Neurological Centre – a residential care home – was awarded a 'good' rating on October 12. Its latest inspection was on July 21.
A service is given a 'good' rating when it is judged to be performing well against the CQC's criteria.