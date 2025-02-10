Love is not just about romantic connections, friendships are equally as important. So, this Valentine’s Day, care home group Elmfield Care are highlighting platonic love over romantic love in their residential care homes.
Nodens Manor care home in Lydney shares a special story from four friends who bonded almost instantly. Pam, 89, Poppy, 90, Shirley, 73, and Jean, 85, were introduced by sitting together at breakfast and chatting over a cup of tea. Talking at breakfast progressed to spending all morning in the lounges overlooking the gardens, continuously chatting and taking in the views.
The four women shared that the friendship they have found within the care home is different from many other friendships as they live together, spend their days together and trust one another, allowing them to speak freely and openly. Their closeness continues to grow, and they are all there to support each other when times get tough.
Another Nodens Manor care home resident, Bruce, 86, shared two special friendships that he has had throughout his life that he continues to treasure to this day.
The first was an old friend, Nigel, whom he met in a public school in Kenya. Sadly, the pair lost contact when Bruce moved to the UK to study at university in 1957. Despite this, Nigel holds a special place in Bruce’s heart, and he fondly remembers how the pair were always there for each other and how they laughed together as boys.
The second, and most special friendship Bruce has had is his late wife, Mira. They met when Bruce moved to the UK and the pair worked in the same office. Mira loved to dance, and Bruce loved how she tried to teach him, even though he appeared to have two left feet!
When Bruce was asked why this friendship was so special, he said “She was the only friend I needed. She was there for me, and ever so kind to me when I knew no one in a new place. She was the kindest person I have ever met, and I could tell her anything. She was the first person to be there if I needed support. I trusted her with my life, she was my rock. Yes, she was my wife, but she was truly my only and best friend.”
Charlotte Scarrow, Front of House Manager at Nodens Manor care home in Lydney, shares her thoughts on why friendship is so important amongst the care home residents.
Charlotte explains: “For those in care homes, forging new friendships with other residents and care staff is integral to helping combat feelings of loneliness and isolation, which unfortunately can be very common in care home residents. Friendship also makes it easier to deal with difficult challenges and situations that may arise, providing advice, emotional support or simply just distraction.
“Conversations, activities and laughter shared with friends doesn’t only help improve quality of life but it can also help with mental stimulation and help to keep cognitive functions sharp amongst an ageing population.