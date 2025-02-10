When Bruce was asked why this friendship was so special, he said “She was the only friend I needed. She was there for me, and ever so kind to me when I knew no one in a new place. She was the kindest person I have ever met, and I could tell her anything. She was the first person to be there if I needed support. I trusted her with my life, she was my rock. Yes, she was my wife, but she was truly my only and best friend.”