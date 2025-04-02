A new retirement village in Hereford is now ready for residents to move into in the spring.
Apartments at Cathedral Park retirement village in the Holmer area of Hereford are now available to rent through platform housing group, one of Herefordshire's largest housing associations.
The retirement village will have 80 apartments, the facilities will be open to the community and will include a hairdressing salon, cafe, shop and community spaces that will be available to hire.
The new village will be platforms second in the city after The Rose Garden on Ledbury Road.
The village is designed for anyone aged 60 and over who wants to live independently but has a support or care need.
It is made up of 80 one- and two-bedroom self-contained apartments, Cathedral Park is located over the road from Hereford racecourse.
The new village which has been designed and delivered by vestry group offers community facilities that can be used by both the residents and the wide community.
A dementia friendly village design features include each floor having its own identity through decoration and colour helping with navigation around the building as well as kitchens with glass fronted or open cupboards which research show is especially helpful for those living with dementia.
Paula Heatley, New Homes Delivery Director at Platform Housing Group said: “We are delighted to announce that Cathedral Park is now complete and ready for local people to call home.
“These apartments for rent offer support for people to maintain independence and thrive. We look forward to seeing the community grow and develop.”
“Living in a retirement village like Cathedral Park provides the perfect blend of independence and community. Residents will be able to enjoy a vibrant community atmosphere where they can meet new people, build friendships and stay active.”