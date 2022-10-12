Ceremony marks start of work on hub at Hartpury
WORK is underway on a new “learning hub” at Hartpury University following a ground-breaking ceremoney on Friday (October 14)..
Staff and governors were joined by Forest MP Mark Harper and leaders from the Forest of Dean District Council which partnered with Hartpury on the successful Levelling Up Fund bid.
The £12.75m University Learning Hub will be at the centre of an “immersive higher education experience”.
The two-storey building will cover approximately 3048s square metres, about three-quarters of an acre..
It is the first new building project implemented exclusively for the institution’s growing undergraduate and postgraduate student population.
It follows on from the unveiling of Graze in September 2022, a contemporary catering, teaching and conference facility for use by college and university students.
On the ground floor, students will benefit from a dynamic open plan space where they can collaborate, relax after lectures, or catch up with friends over a coffee at the Red and Black café or via the self-service kitchen.
They’ll also be able to access a range of important student support services such as the Innovation, Careers and Enterprise (ICE) team, academic registry, and student services.
The first floor will house the university library.
The building is expected to open at the end of next year and will be accessible to students at any time, every day of the year.
Green roofing and landscaping will ensure the building helps local biodiversity and respects the environment.
The project has been part-funded by the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, a result of a local partnership between Hartpury University and College, Forest of Dean District Council, Cinderford Town Council and Mark Harper MP.
The grant is being used to introduce new health, enterprise, and aspiration opportunities across the Forest.
The project will help support the local economy, create jobs and play an important role in raising aspirations for young people in the Forest of Dean and beyond.
Professor Andy Collop, Vice-Chancellor, Principal and Chief Executive of Hartpury, said: “This breaking ground ceremony marks a momentous occasion for Hartpury University as work starts on a building that will revolve solely around the needs of our higher education students.
“The building will bring our most important higher education student services together in one place, serving their study and social needs as well as providing access to support and guidance.
“I must thank our friends and partners at the Forest of Dean District Council and indeed our local MP Mark Harper, who along with Cinderford Town Council and support from GFirst LEP helped to secure support for our region from the Levelling Up Fund. The comprehensive plan that also includes developing leisure facilities locally and repurposing vacant buildings, will generate opportunities for the people of the Forest and help to make the region a great place to live, work, study, and play.”
Hartpury was recently named as the number one specialist STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering,Maths) university for local growth and regeneration, in the second publication of Knowledge Exchange Framework (KEF) results released by Research England.
