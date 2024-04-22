Having read the eulogy, the President of the Chepstow RNA, Commander Christopher Wilson, Royal Navy, spoke of our world of turmoil, in Iraq, in Afghanistan, in Libya, in Sudan, and around the globe where we continue to ask our sailors, soldiers and airmen to stand into danger for causes that we believe to be right. He stated that within the many acts of bravery that are demonstrated every day by our Servicemen there are occasionally the most exceptional of personal brave deeds. Acts of valour. Able Seaman Williams had demonstrated his totally unselfish commitment to those soldiers for whom he was responsible.