A tranquil semi-detached cottage with substantial gardens located in the world-renowned Forest of Dean is on offer at auction.
The stone-built rural property, with copious amounts of parquet and wood flooring which has already had some updating, still needs plenty of TLC.
But Sean Roper, of Newport -Based Paul Fosh Auctions, believes that there is huge potential there to create a cosy woodland home.
Sean said: “This is a wonderful location for a really lovely cottage in the heart of the scenic Forest of Dean.
“Cidermill House, at The Moorwood, Lydbrook, Gloucestershire and close to the border market town of Monmouth, is listed with a guide price of just £125,000.
“The property does require upgrading but once complete would make an ideal home or could be retained as an investment opportunity such as holiday let or buy to let property.
“The spacious gardens are to the front side and rear and there is a garage, outbuildings and parking. There is a further area of land which could be productive as an allotment area or has the potential to develop, subject to obtaining necessary planning consents.”
The cottage currently has entrance hall, lounge and sunroom, kitchen/breakfast room, utility, w/c on the ground floor, with three bedrooms above and a bathroom.
Cidermill House, will be sold online along with some ninety other properties, at Paul Fosh Auctions, which starts from noon on Tuesday, October 1 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, October 3.
Picture caption: Forest cottage: Cidermill House in the Forest of Dean is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £125,000