A CHANGE of waste service provider has been agreed by the Forest of Dean District Council.
From August 5, Ubico will replace Biffa as the household waste and recycling service provider to the Forest of Dean.
The move brings the kerbside service in line with the other five Gloucestershire authorities who already use Ubico, and marks the end of a 35 year partnership with Biffa.
The Council says the change will provide greater flexibility in how it responds to legislative requirements and financial challenges in the future.
It also says it will open the way for a better working relationship with neighbouring councils where resources can be shared to be more efficient and cut costs.
Councillor Andy Moore (Green), Portfolio Holder for Waste and Recycling at the Forest of Dean District Council, said: “The District Council and Biffa have had an exceptional partnership, spanning 35-years, and we would like to thank everyone for their dedication in delivering waste services to Forest of Dean residents during that time.
“We are delighted that under the upcoming changes staff currently employed by Biffa will transfer to Ubico, giving job security to those affected and ensuring a strong continuity of service for residents.
“While residents will see very little change to the services they receive in the short term, the move to Ubico, in conjunction with the Council’s ongoing development of the new Brickworks site in Cinderford, will enable us to explore options for how we could deliver our waste services differently in the future to make them more sustainable while continuing to provide a first-rate frontline service. This move puts us in a strong position to start that process.”
Ubico already provides some services to the Forest of Dean District Council, including grass cutting of council-managed land, cleaning and maintenance of public toilets and delivering waste and recycling containers to residents.
It also manages five Household Recycling Centres on behalf of Gloucestershire County Council, including Broadwell’s Oak Quarry.
Beth Boughton, Managing Director of Ubico said: "We are excited to commence delivery of waste, recycling and street cleansing services to residents in the Forest of Dean and to start working with our new colleagues who join us from Biffa.
“Detailed preparations have been made over the past year, in close partnership with our colleagues at Forest of Dean District Council to facilitate a smooth transition of the existing service into Ubico.
“We would like to extend a thank you to Biffa for their cooperation and assistance in the transition of service between providers."
More information about your waste services can be found via the Forest of Dean District Council website.