CHEPSTOW-based ChAOS-MAD performed their whirlwind pantomime adventure of magic and mayhem, Dick Whittington at the weekend at the town’s Drill Hall.
Written and directed by long-standing ChAOS member, Marianne Bowen, the panto classic brought all the joy, laughter and “he’s behind yous!” that you would expect from the town’s longest-running amateur dramatics society.
The show was “full of brilliant songs and dances to sing and clap along to” by musical director, Dylan Michal and choreography team Natasha Kus, Ethan Cook and Rosie Bond.
Dick Whittington (Isla Richards) played the simple country boy seeking his fortune, along the way encounting the Good Fairy (Natalie Bowen), Cat (Lou Reynolds) and, unfortunately for our hero, the Three Cheeses (Rhys Willingham, Angela Power and Anwen Pugh) and their sinister leader, King Rat (Amanda Osmond).
With the villain plotting against him at every turn, Dick was accused of thievery and had to flee from London.
All he could think about was proving his innocence and winning the heart of his true love, Alys (Tayla Robinson).
Could the two be reunited? Would Dick prove to her father, the Alderman (Phillippa Hickey), and Sally the Cook (Dylan Michal) that he truly had a heart of gold?
Would Idle Jack (Oscar Robson) ever stop falling asleep while on the job?
But needless to say it was a case of happy ever after across all four performances at the weekend.