US singer-songwriter Eli Lev has praised the start of his UK tour which kicked off in Chepstow on February 27.
The critically-acclaimed good vibes artist performed at 8pm in Chepstow’s Three Tuns - a show which he said would bring a message of community and hope.
Eli Lev said: “Chepstow was a great first show for the UK tour! I played my new songs from ‘Present Journey’ and some fun covers of Bill Withers and Fleetwood Mac. The Chepstow Castle right in the backyard of the Three Tuns was a highlight for me.”
The UK tour has been part of a larger world tour which saw the artist travel through the United States and Europe.
More information on the tour and Eli’s music can be found online.